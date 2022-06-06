$0.37 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 105.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $10.64. 147,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,718. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

