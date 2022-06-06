$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 216,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,267. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

