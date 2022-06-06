$0.43 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.37. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

