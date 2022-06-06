$0.56 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. Independent Bank also reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

