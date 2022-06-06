$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

