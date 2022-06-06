$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.