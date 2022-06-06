-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WeWork’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WeWork will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WeWork.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WE opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. WeWork has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,270,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,500,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 133.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,403,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

