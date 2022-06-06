-$0.67 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NSTG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,286. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

