$0.70 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Intel posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,431,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

