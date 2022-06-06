$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. First Bancorp reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 98,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

