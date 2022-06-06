$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Copart reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. Copart has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,386,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

