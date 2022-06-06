$1.12 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 281,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,544. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

