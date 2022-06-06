$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

