$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.89 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

