-$1.69 EPS Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($8.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($8.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSVT stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

