$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,312,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,013,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.