$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $489.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.41.

Shares of AR opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

