1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) vs. Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Head-To-Head Comparison

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33 Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 136.62%. Allego has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.19%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Allego.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Allego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.31 $118.65 million $0.98 10.30 Allego $102.10 million 5.68 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 2.95% 13.04% 5.85% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Allego on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

