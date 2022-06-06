$104.88 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to post sales of $104.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.65 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Amarin reported sales of $154.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $433.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.58 million to $510.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $438.24 million, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN opened at $1.68 on Monday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.