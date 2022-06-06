$13.71 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post $13.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the highest is $13.93 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $12.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $59.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $94.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

