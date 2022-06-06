$132.78 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will post $132.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.55 million and the lowest is $124.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $96.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,207.93 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AeroVironment by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

