$150.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will announce $150.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $151.44 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $147.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $606.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $608.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $637.13 million, with estimates ranging from $623.54 million to $651.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,720 shares of company stock worth $531,494 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.