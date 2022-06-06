$16.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to announce $16.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Veru reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $62.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $69.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veru by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of -0.58.
Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
