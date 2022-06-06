$161.07 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $661.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.30 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

