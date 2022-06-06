$18.05 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. ProPhase Labs posted sales of $9.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $72.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $92.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.41 million, with estimates ranging from $41.80 million to $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million.

PRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPH opened at $9.84 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

