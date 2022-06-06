$189.41 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $189.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. Repligen posted sales of $162.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $786.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $890.58 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $948.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,881,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $165.19 on Monday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average is $196.65.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

