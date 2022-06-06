$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.