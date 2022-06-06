$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.81 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.