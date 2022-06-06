$207.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce $207.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.27 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $188.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $836.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $816.25 million to $853.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $905.08 million, with estimates ranging from $890.49 million to $928.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM opened at $65.12 on Monday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

