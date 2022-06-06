$210.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $210.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $170.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $818.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $819.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $877.50 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 305,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 157.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

