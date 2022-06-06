$24.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $24.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $29.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $109.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.74 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BLDP stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
