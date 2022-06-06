$253.37 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to report sales of $253.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $255.50 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $215.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 16,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,450,698.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,005 shares of company stock worth $6,158,344. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

