$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.79. Matador Resources posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

MTDR opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

