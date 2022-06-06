$365.73 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report $365.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.40 million. UDR reported sales of $309.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

UDR opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

