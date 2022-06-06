$4.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.96. LGI Homes posted earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $19.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $21.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $21.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. 179,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,598. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

