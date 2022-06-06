$443.70 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to post $443.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.40 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $512.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

