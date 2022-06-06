$480.77 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $480.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.00 million and the lowest is $476.30 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $464.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BGS opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

