$493.40 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to report $493.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.60 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $397.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of SHOO opened at $38.89 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

