$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to post $5.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $24.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

