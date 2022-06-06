$5.83 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to report $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 million and the highest is $6.73 million. Phunware reported sales of $1.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 304.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $26.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $29.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.87 million, with estimates ranging from $32.48 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 12.23. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

