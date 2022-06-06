$561.47 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will post sales of $561.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.50 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $565.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

GEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $856.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

