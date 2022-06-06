$585.58 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $585.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.60 million to $604.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $506.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.
In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.