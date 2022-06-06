$585.58 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $585.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.60 million to $604.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $506.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

