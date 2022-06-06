$594.46 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to post sales of $594.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.80 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.