$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Cutera posted sales of $58.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $263.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

