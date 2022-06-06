$7.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to announce sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.86 billion. Barclays posted sales of $7.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $30.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.03 billion to $31.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 260 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Barclays by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 15.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Barclays by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 430,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barclays by 127.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.42 on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

