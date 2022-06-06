$709.95 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will post $709.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.98 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $723.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

