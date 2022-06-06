$710.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to post $710.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $709.78 million. Cano Health posted sales of $393.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

CANO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,354,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 1,281,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANO opened at $5.46 on Monday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

