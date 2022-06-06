$736.20 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to announce $736.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.10 million. Caleres posted sales of $675.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

CAL opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Caleres by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Caleres by 7.6% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

