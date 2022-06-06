$74.05 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $299.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.54 million to $300.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.65 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.