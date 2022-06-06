$786.95 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $786.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $753.00 million and the highest is $831.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $616.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSE ATI opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.